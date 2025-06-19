Chicago Cubs Star Continues to Stamp All-Star Season with Even More History
Chicago Cubs star Pete Crow-Armstrong hit another home run on Thursday, homering in the bottom of the first inning of a National League Central contest against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field.
His blast also put him in rare baseball history, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
PCA!
Fewest games played to 20+ HR & 20+ SB in a season:
1987 Eric Davis: 46
1998 Jose Canseco: 68
2021 Fernando Tatis Jr.: 71
2025 Pete Crow-Armstrong: 73
1922 Ken Williams: 73
"PCA" has stamped himself a surefire All-Star this season, and he also appears likely to garner some serious MVP consideration in the National League. He's now hitting .271 with a .308 on-base percentage and an .868 OPS.
The former No. 19 overall draft choice out of the California high school ranks, he pairs with Seiya Suzuki and Kyle Tucker to make up one of the best lineup trios in the National League. They are also a major reason why the Cubs enter play on Thursday at 45-28 and in first place in the National League Central. Chicago is looking for its World Series appearance since the 2016 season.
The Cubs will be back in action on Friday afternoon when they take on the Seattle Mariners at 2:20 pm. ET. The M's will send George Kirby to the mound against left-hander Matthew Boyd. Seattle is 37-36 and in second place in the American League West. They are also 0.5 games back in the battle for the third and final wild card spot.
It's a three-game series between the two teams.
