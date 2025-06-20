Chicago Cubs Star Pete Crow-Armstrong Joins Elite Company in MLB History Books
The 2025 regular season isn't even at its midpoint, but Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong has already made history by padding his stats.
Crow-Armstrong homered in Tuesday's series-opener against the Milwaukee Brewers. After Wednesday's contest was postponed, the 23-year-old center fielder hit another home run in the finale on Thursday.
Even though Chicago lost 8-7, Crow-Armstrong is now batting .270 with an .867 OPS and 4.5 WAR.. He has recorded 20 home runs, 16 doubles, three triples, 23 stolen bases, 54 runs and 60 RBIs through 73 games this season.
According to OptaSTATS, the only other player in MLB history who has reached 20 home runs, 23 stolen bases and 60 RBIs prior to July 1 is Eric Davis, who did so in 1987.
While Davis only finished ninth in NL MVP voting that year, he was named an All-Star, won a Silver Slugger and earned a Gold Glove, each of which were the first of his career. Crow-Armstrong would be in the same boat in 2025, should he carry this pace through September.
The Cubs are set to open up a series with the Seattle Mariners on Friday, with first pitch scheduled for 2:20 p.m. ET. Crow-Armstrong will bat cleanup.
Related MLB Stories
- YANKEES X JAWS COLLAB: On the 50th anniversary of the blockbuster "Jaws" hitting movie theaters in 1975, the New York Yankees introduced a milkshake that resembles a shark attack. CLICK HERE
- KURTZ CLUTCH AGAIN: For the second time in four games, Nick Kurtz lifted the Athletics to a victory over the Houston Astros with a walk-off homer that etched his name into the history books. CLICK HERE
- SMITH SAVES THE DAY: Will Smith came through for the Los Angeles Dodgers when the lights were brightest against the San Diego Padres on Wednesday, playing the hero off the bench for the third time in his career. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.