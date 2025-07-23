Chicago Cubs Star Joins Hall of Famer and Sammy Sosa in Ridiculous Team History
With a double on Tuesday night against the Kansas City Royals, Chicago Cubs' All-Star Pete Crow-Armstrong joined an insane group in team history.
Per Justin Havens of Underdog Fantasy:
Pete Crow-Armstrong is the 3rd player in Cubs franchise history to have a season with 25+ HR, 25+ 2B and 25+ SB, joining Ryne Sandberg (1985, 1990) and Sammy Sosa (1993).
Any time you can join Sosa, one of the most talented players in team history, and Sandberg, a Hall of Famer, you've done something right.
A 16-year veteran, Sandberg spent 15 years in Chicago, hitting .285 lifetime with 282 homers and 344 stolen bases. Named to the Hall of Fame in 2005, he was a 10-time All-Star, a nine-time Gold Glover and a seven-time Silver Slugger. He also won the MVP in 1984.
As for Sosa, he spent 18 years in the big leagues with the Texas Rangers, Chicago White Sox, Cubs and Baltimore Orioles. Though his career has been tainted because of a connection to the Steroid Era, his resume is quite impressive. He hit 609 home runs and amassed 1,667 RBIs. He had 2,408 career hits and made seven All-Star Games. He won six Silver Slugger Awards and also took home MVP honors in 1998.
With the productivity that he's exhibited this year, there's certainly a chance that Crow-Armstrong could win MVP this year, filling out that trio even further, though he'll have to unseat Shohei Ohtani from that throne.
The starting center fielder for the National League in the All-Star Game, 'PCA' has 26 home runs and 28 stolen bases this season.
The Cubs and Royals will play again on Wednesday.
