Chicago Cubs Throttle Los Angeles Dodgers 16-0 to Make Baseball History
The Chicago Cubs throttled the Los Angeles Dodgers 16-0 on Saturday night at Dodger Stadium.
With the win, the Cubs are now 10-7 and in first place in the National League Central. The Dodgers are 11-5 and in third place in the National League West.
Believe it or not, this was actually a 1-0 game until the sixth inning, but the Cubs scored one in the sixth, five in the seventh, four in the eighth and five more in the ninth to pull away.
They made some unique baseball history in the win, according to @OptaSTATS:
The @Cubs' 16-0 win tonight is the largest shutout win in MLB history against a team that entered the game with a .700+ win pct (min. 10 games into the season).
Ian Happ had three of the team's 21 hits while Michael Busch went 4-for-6 with four runs scored and three RBIs. Carson Kelly was 3-for-3 with three runs scored and three RBIs as well. Bush had a home run while Kelly had two. Miguel Amaya had one as well.
For the Dodgers, Roki Sasaki took the loss on the mound, but he does continue to improve. In 5.0 innings, he surrendered four hits and one run. He walked just two and struck out three. He's now 0-1 with a 3.29 ERA. The two teams will play again on Sunday night with first pitch coming at 7:05 p.m. ET.
Cubs' veteran Collin Rea will pitch against Dodgers' righty Tyler Glasnow.
Rea is 0-0 with a 0.00 ERA while Glasnow is 1-0 with a 6.43.