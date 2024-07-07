Chicago Cubs to Make History in the Broadcast Booth on Sunday
The Chicago Cubs are set to make team history on Sunday afternoon when they take on the Los Angeles Angels at Wrigley Field.
It's not for what the Cubs are doing on the field though - it's what they are doing in the broadcast booth.
Per the team on social media:
Today Beth Mowins, Elise Menaker and Taylor McGregor make Cubs history with the first all-female broadcast.
Mowins is a broadcasting veteran, having worked at ESPN for a number of years. This comes from a portion of her ESPN biography:
Mowins called the Los Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos game as part of ESPN’s season-opening Monday Night Football doubleheader in September 2017 with Rex Ryan. In doing so, she became the first female broadcaster to call a nationally televised game and the first female broadcaster to call an NFL game since Gayle Sierens worked a regional telecast 30 years earlier for NBC in 1987.
Mowins began calling college football for ESPN in 2005. She currently works ESPN and ABC Saturday games during the fall
According to LinkedIn, Menaker has been working with Marquee since 2020. She played college at Cornell and is in the Cornell Athletics' Hall of Fame.
McGregor also does work for ESPN, and this comes from her bio:
Taylor McGregor is a college football and XFL sideline reporter for ESPN, joining the network in September 2019. McGregor currently teams up every Saturday with Roy Philpott and Roddy Jones to call games around the country, primarily on ESPN and ABC. McGregor also serves as a host for Marquee Sports Network in Chicago, where she is also the lead reporter on Cubs games through the MLB season.
The Cubs host the Angels at 2:20 p.m. ET.
