Chicago Cubs Top Prospect Joins Rare History within StatCast Era

Owen Caissie’s first hit came on a 100.3 mph pitch



That’s the 3rd-fastest pitch hit for a player’s first career hit under pitch tracking (2008), behind only:



8/22/24 Kameron Misner: 100.8 mph

5/28/11 Logan Forsythe: 100.4 mph



