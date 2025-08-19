Chicago Cubs Top Prospect Joins Rare History within StatCast Era
The Chicago Cubs were steamrolled 7-0 by the red-hot Milwaukee Brewers on Monday afternoon at Wrigley Field.
The Cubs, who once looked destined to win the National League Central, are now 70-54 and a whopping nine games behind Milwaukee, who is 79-45.
Though the game was another disappointing one for the Cubs, it was meaningful for Cubs' prospect Owen Caissie, who recorded his first major league hit - and joining some rare history while doing so.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Owen Caissie’s first hit came on a 100.3 mph pitch
That’s the 3rd-fastest pitch hit for a player’s first career hit under pitch tracking (2008), behind only:
8/22/24 Kameron Misner: 100.8 mph
5/28/11 Logan Forsythe: 100.4 mph
h/t the wizard @Jason_Bernard
Caissie, 23, is the No. 45 ranked prospect in the sport, per MLB Pipeline. He was a second-round pick of the San Diego Padres in 2020 and came to Chicago in the trade for Yu Darvish that same year.
One of the better hitting prospects in the game, Caissie hasn't seen regular playing time since arriving in the big leagues, having to fight it out with Kyle Tucker, Seiya Suzuki and Pete Crow-Armstrong in a crowded outfield.
The Cubs and Brewers will be back it again on Tuesday in a doubleheader. First pitches set for 2:20 p.m. ET and 8:05 p.m. ET.
Left-hander Matthew Boyd, who made the All-Star team this year, will start Game 1 for Chicago. He's 11-6 with a 2.46 ERA. Right-hander Chad Patrick will take the ball for Milwaukee.
Related MLB Stories
OHTANI DOMINANCE: Shohei Ohtani just accomplished something for the third time in his history, that's only been done three other teams in league history. CLICK HERE:
CHASING PERFECTION: Brandon Young was four outs away from a perfect game this week for the Baltimore Orioles, joining a rare group of rookies in history. CLICK HERE:
J-RAM ROLLS: Jose Ramirez just continues to make history as he records another 25-homer, 30-stolen base season. CLICK HERE: