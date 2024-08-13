Chicago Cubs Veteran Makes Awesome Baseball History on 30th Birthday
The Chicago Cubs lost against the Cleveland Guardians on Monday night at Progressive Field in Cleveland. The 9-8 affair dropped the Cubs to 59-61 on the season, while the win moved the Guardians to 70-49.
With the loss, the Cubs are now 4.0 games back of the third and final wild card spot in the National League.
Playing on his 30th birthday, Cubs' veteran Ian Happ put together a historic night on multiple fronts. He went 1-for-2 at the plate with a home run, two RBI, three walks and three runs scored.
Per @OptaSTATS, that hasn't happened in more than 50 years of baseball history.
Happy 30th birthday to the @Cubs' Ian Happ, who had a home run and three walks tonight.
The only other player in the modern era (since 1901) with a home run and 3+ walks in a game on his birthday was Baltimore's Boog Powell on August 17, 1970.
But it wasn't just the offense for Happ that made the history books: His defense did as well, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Ian Happ is the first player since 1900 to have a home run and multiple outfield assists on his birthday
birthdays are important
h/t @EliasSports
Happ threw out Austin Hedges at second base and David Frye at second base as well.
Happ is hitting just .230 for the season but has provided plenty of pop with 20 homers and 67 RBI. He's carrying a .784 OPS entering play on Tuesday.
Lifetime, he's a .247 hitter. He made his debut back in 2017.
The Cubs will take on the Guardians again on Tuesday night.
