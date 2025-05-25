Chicago Cubs Veteran Makes Team History Not Seen in Nearly 30 Years in Saturday Loss
The Chicago Cubs lost to the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday afternoon, falling 6-4 at Great American Ball Park. With the loss, the Cubs are 31-21 on the season, but they own the best record in the National League Central. The Reds are now 26-27 and in third.
Despite the loss, it was still a good day at the office for Cubs' veteran Justin Turner, who went 1-for-3 with his first home run of the season. That blast, the 199th of his career, also made some team history not seen in nearly 30 years.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
at 40 years and 182 days, Justin Turner is the oldest Cubs player with a home run since Gary Gaetti on 8/25/99 (41y, 6d)
A 17-year veteran of the Baltimore Orioles, New York Mets, Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays, Seattle Mariners and Cubs. Turner is a .284 lifetime hitter with a .362 on-base percentage. A two-time All-Star, he helped the Dodgers win the World Series in the COVID 2020 season.
Signed to a one-year deal this offseason, he's hitting just .208 with 11 RBIs through 72 at-bats.
The two teams will be back in action on Sunday afternoon with first pitch set for 1:40 p.m. ET. The Cubs will send youngster Ben Brown to the mound while the Reds will counter with tough lefty Nick Lodolo.
Brown is 3-3 on the season with a 5.44 ERA while Lodolo comes in with a 4-4 record and a 3.22 ERA.
The Cubs will host the Colorado Rockies on Memorial Day Monday at 2:20 p.m. ET.
