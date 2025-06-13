Chicago Cubs Young Star Makes Statcast Era History with Another Bad-Ball Home Run
Chicago Cubs breakout star Pete Crow-Armstrong stole the show on Thursday night as the Cubs beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-2 at Wrigley Field.
"PCA" as he's known, hit a two-run home run off Andrew Heaney to help fuel the victory, making some history with his ability to hit bad pitches out of the park.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Pete Crow-Armstrong now has this homer on a pitch 3.90 ft above the ground AND a homer earlier this year on a 0.86-ft pitch
PCA is the 1st player with homers on pitches both 3.90+ ft & less than 0.90 ft off the ground in a season under Statcast (2015)
h/t the wizard @JasonBernard_
Crow-Armstrong, 23, has emerged as one of the best players in the league this season, and he seems destined to make his first All-Star Game. Through 269 at-bats, he's hitting .271 with 18 homers and 57 RBIs. He's also got 21 stolen bases. In addition to make the All-Star Game, he's also likely to get MVP consideration.
He's a major reason why the Cubs have the best record in the National League Central at 42-27.
Jameson Taillon earned the win for the Cubs, going 6.1 innings and striking out seven. He allowed just two earned runs on four hits. He walked two and moved to 7-3.
Heaney was the tough-luck loser, going six innings and giving up three earned runs. Pittsburgh is now 28-42, which is last in the National League Central.
The two teams will play again on Friday afternoon at 2:20 p.m. ET.