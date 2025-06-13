Chicago Cubs Young Star Makes Statcast Era History with Another Bad-Ball Home Run

Pete Crow-Armstrong now has this homer on a pitch 3.90 ft above the ground AND a homer earlier this year on a 0.86-ft pitch



PCA is the 1st player with homers on pitches both 3.90+ ft & less than 0.90 ft off the ground in a season under Statcast (2015)



h/t the wizard… https://t.co/fmRpEPaP22