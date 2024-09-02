Fastball

Chicago White Sox All-Star Enters History Books with Dominant Sunday Start

The Chicago White Sox lost on Sunday, but Garrett Crochet turned in a special performance.

Brady Farkas

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Garrett Crochet (45) delivers a pitch against the New York Mets during the first inning at Guaranteed Rate Field on Sept. 1.
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Garrett Crochet (45) delivers a pitch against the New York Mets during the first inning at Guaranteed Rate Field on Sept. 1. / Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Chicago White Sox are well on their way to becoming the worst team in baseball history. Sadly, a team that was in the playoffs just three years ago (2021) is now the laughing stock of the league, sitting at 31-107 as we enter play on Monday.

There's no way around it: The White Sox season has been an organizational failure from top-to-bottom. They've gutted the roster, slashed payroll and played poorly on the field to boot.

There have been a handful of nice moments and solid contributions for this team, but it's been few and far between. One such moment came on Sunday when left-hander Garrett Crochet tied some elite history against the New York Mets.

Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:

GARRETT CROCHET

7 consecutive strikeouts ties the White Sox record for consecutive K's to start a game, with:

9/30/16 Carlos Rodón
5/28/86 Joe Cowley

Crochet threw just 3.1 innings, surrendering one run on three hits. He struck out eight in total. He only threw 57 pitches as the White Sox attempt to limit his workload and keep him healthy. The team reportedly plans to trade him this offseason so they want to ensure he's healthy so they can get the best return. Furthermore, he'd thrown less than 75 total innings in his career coming into this season. He's already thrown 132.0 this year, so that's quite a big bump.

Crochet is 6-10 this year with a solid 3.61 ERA. He was named as the White Sox representative for this summer's All-Star Game.

The White Sox will be back in action on Monday against the Baltimore Orioles at 3:05 p.m. ET.

