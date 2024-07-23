Chicago White Sox Join Extremely Poor History After Latest Loss
The Chicago White Sox lost to the Texas Rangers 4-3 in extra innings on Monday night in Arlington. WIth the latest indignity, the White Sox are a league-worst 27-75 on the season. They've lost all four games coming out of the All-Star break.
The Rangers improved to 48-52 on the season and remain within striking distance of the American League West at 4.0 games back.
While the Rangers are trying to chase down the Astros and Mariners in the division, the White Sox are trying to avoid becoming the worst team in all of baseball history. Though they are not there right now, they are in some pretty sorry historic company.
Per @StatsCentre on social media:
(Update) Worst win % - AL/NL team's season (min. 130 games)
.130- Cleveland Spiders (1899)
.169- PIT (1890)
.221- STL (1897)
.235- PHA (1916)
.248- Boston Braves (1935)
.250- NYM (1962)
.252- WAS (1904)
.257- PHA (1919)
.260- STL (1898)
.265- DET (2003)
CHW: .265 through 102 Gms
It's been a complete failure for Chicago, who was in the playoffs just three seasons ago (2021). After trading away several talented players last year and over the most recent offseason, the White Sox are in the midst of what will be a lengthy rebuild.
They are expected to trade away even more talent at the upcoming trade deadline and could move on from Luis Robert Jr., Garrett Crochet and Tommy Pham. Erick Fedde is expected to be dealt as well.
The White Sox and Rangers will play again on Tuesday night with first pitch scheduled for 8:05 p.m. ET.
