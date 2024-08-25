Chicago White Sox Join Horrific Baseball History with Yet Another Loss on Sunday
The Chicago White Sox suffered a brutal 9-4 loss on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field. With the loss, the Sox took the indignity of notching their 100th loss. They have just 31 wins as they continue to try to avoid becoming one of the worst teams in baseball history.
While it's not determined yet whether or not they'll have the most losses ever, we know already that they are in company with the worst teams ever.
Per Scott Merkin of MLB.com (before the game):
White Sox would join the 2003 Tigers, 1962 Mets, and 1899 Cleveland Spiders as the only teams to lose 100+ games before the start of September. A loss would also mark the first time in the franchise’s 124-year history they lost 100+ games in consecutive seasons
The season started back at the end of March, so there were a few extra days to hit this loss total but still, it's been a horrendous season for Chicago. The White Sox started the process of a massive rebuild a season ago by trading Lucas Giolito, Lance Lynn, Joe Kelly, Jake Burger and Reynaldo Lopez. They continued it this offseason by dealing Dylan Cease, Aaron Bummer and Gregory Santos. At the trade deadline this year, they moved on from Tommy Pham and Erick Fedde.
The White Sox will play the Tigers again on Monday night with first pitch coming at 8:10 p.m. ET. Davis Martin will pitch for Chicago. He's 0-2 this season with a 3.22 ERA. He's only thrown in five games.
