Chicago White Sox Join Terrible Group in Baseball History with Woeful First Half

Worst pre-All Star Break win percentage by an AL team (since the ASG began in 1933):

.266- Athletics (25-68 in 1979)

.272- Tigers (25-67 in 2003)

.272- Athletics (25-67 in 2023)

.275- St. Louis Browns (19-50 in 1935)

.276- #WhiteSox (27-71 in 2024)

.276- Blue Jays (16-42 in 1981)