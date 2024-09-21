Chicago White Sox Lose Again, Continue Dubious March Toward History
The Chicago White Sox lost again on Friday night, this time to the San Diego Padres. The 3-2 loss in 10 innings came after the White Sox tied the game with two outs in the top of the ninth.
After yet another defeat, the White Sox are now 36-118. With three more losses in their final eight games, they'll own the most losses in a single-season in baseball history.
The only teams with more losses currently than the White Sox are the 2003 Tigers (119) and the 1962 New York Mets (120). Prior to the 1900s, the Cleveland Spiders lost 134 games in 1899, but the White Sox will own the most losses in the modern version of baseball.
It's been a colossal meltdown in Chicago, as the organization has massively regressed in every way. Just three years ago, the White Sox were in playoffs. But, poor player performance and a near-total teardown of the roster have led us to this place.
In just the last two years, the White Sox have traded Lucas Giolito, Lance Lynn, Joe Kelly, Reynaldo Lopez, Jake Burger, Gregory Santos, Aaron Bummer, Dylan Cease, Tommy Pham and Erick Fedde.
The White Sox will be back in action on Saturday night against the Padres with first pitch coming at 8:40 p.m. ET. Chris Flexen will get the ball for Chicago while Martin Perez pitches for the Padres.
The White Sox will finish the series with San Diego on Sunday before rounding out the season with the Los Angeles Angels and Detroit Tigers.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.