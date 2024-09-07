Chicago White Sox Losing at Rate Not Seen in More Than 100 Years of History
After having won on Wednesday, the Chicago White Sox failed to deliver a repeat performance on Friday night, losing to the Boston Red Sox 3-1 at Fenway Park.
With the loss, the White Sox are now 32-110 on the season. They are on track to be the worst team in modern baseball history and are doing things we haven't seen in the last 100-plus years.
Per @StatsCentre:
Fewest decisions to reach 110 losses in a season (of 26 teams to have done so in MLB history):
129- Cleveland Spiders (1899)
132- Pittsburgh Alleghenys (1890)
137- Louisville Colonels (1889)
141- Philadelphia Athletics (1916)
142- #WhiteSox (2024)
144- Washington Nationals (1904)
It's been a horrific year for the White Sox, who have embarked on a massive rebuild over the last calendar year. After making the playoffs in 2020 and 2021, the White Sox made the painful decision to start over in the summer of 2023. The team dealt away Lucas Giolito, Joe Kelly, Jake Burger, Reynaldo Lopez and Lance Lynn last year and then compounded it by trading away Aaron Bummer, Gregory Santos, Dylan Cease, Tommy Pham and Erick Fedde this season.
The team also fired manager Pedro Grifol earlier in the year.
The Sox will play Boston again on Saturday night at Fenway Park with first pitch coming at 7:15 p.m. ET. All-Star Garrett Crochet will take the mound for Chicago while Cooper Criswell pitches for Boston.
Crochet is 6-10 with a 3.61 ERA. Though he features the best stuff on the staff, he's likely to only throw 3-4 innings as the team looks to limit his workload. Criswell is 5-4 with a 4.14.
