Chicago White Sox Make Awful History with Pitiful Over-Under Win Total
The Chicago White Sox just endured the worst season of any team in the Modern Era, going 41-121. The Sox fired manager Pedro Grifol and replaced him with longtime big leauger Will Venable, who is getting his first crack at a manager's position.
While the White Sox should have a hard time replicating last year's misfortunes, it's going to be tough for them to get appreciably better as well after trading away ace pitcher and All-Star Garrett Crochet.
The White Sox will be a team of opportunity for veteran players looking to hold on, bounceback candidates and young prospects alike. As a result of all of it, the White Sox just made the worst kind of history.
Per The Athletic:
On BetMGM, the White Sox’s win total line is at 49.5 — the lowest in the league by 11 games. According to SportsOddsHistory.com, it’s the lowest in the recorded history of sports betting, which, thankfully for the White Sox, only goes back to 1990. The previous low was the Oakland A’s last year at 57.5 wins
If the White Sox hit the 50-win mark next year to go "over," it would represent a solid nine-game improvement for the team, which would be a success for Venable. However, that will still likely represent the worst record in the league by far.
The Colorado Rockies won the second-fewest games in baseball this past year, going 61-101, a full 20 games better than the White Sox and 11 games better than the 50 wins necessary for the "over."
Not to mention that if the White Sox have any veterans who see success in the first half of the season, they are likely to be traded at the deadline, meaning the second half could be even rougher.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.