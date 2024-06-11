Chicago White Sox Make Dreadful Franchise History After Grueling Loss on Monday
Just when you think it can't get any worse for the Chicago White Sox, it does.
The White Sox fell to a major league-worst 17-50 on Monday night with one of the most excruciating losses of any team this season.
The Sox led 4-0 after seven innings and ended up losing 8-4 on a walk-off grand slam by Seattle Mariners' catcher Cal Raleigh. They allowed four runs in the eighth inning to tie the game, and then allowed the four runs in the bottom of the ninth to lose it.
This marks the fastest time in any season that the White Sox have gotten to 50 losses.
Scott Merkin of MLB.com put out that note before Monday's loss:
White Sox (17-49) look to avoid becoming the 11th team since 1901 with at least 50 losses in their first 67 games. They’d be the fastest club in franchise history to reach 50 defeats, per MLB Network Gameday notes. They are a MLB-worst 5-26 on the road.
Obviously, they weren't able to avoid those fates, as they are now 17-50 and 5-27 on the road. And sadly, it doesn't show any signs of getting better for Chicago who is likely to trade off multiple pieces at the trade deadline. Any one who is healthy could go including star Luis Robert Jr., outfielder Tommy Pham, reliever Michael Kopech and pitchers Erick Fedde and Chris Flexen.
If they are healthy, Eloy Jimenez and Yoan Moncada could be dealt as well.
The Mariners and White Sox will play again on Tuesday night with first pitch coming at 9:40 p.m. ET.
