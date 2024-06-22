Chicago White Sox on Pace to Do Something in Baseball History Not Done Since 1921
The Chicago White Sox lost to the Detroit Tigers on Friday night 2-1 despite another great start from possible All-Star Erick Fedde.
Fedde, who was signed by the White Sox this offseason after a stellar season in Korea, went 7.0 innings, surrendering just two earned runs on five hits. He walked one and struck out three. He's now 5-2 with a 3.05 ERA.
The White Sox, who have the worst record in baseball, have actually done a pretty good job of winning when Fedde pitches and the organization is on track to make baseball history of the last 100 years.
Per @OptaSTATS:
The @WhiteSox have had 65.0% (13/20) of their team wins come in games started by Garrett Crochet or Erick Fedde.
The last team to finish a season with at least 65.0% of their wins coming in starts by two pitchers was the 1921 Chicago White Sox (67.7%, Red Faber & Dickey Kerr).
That's not really a stat you want to be a part of, as you'd rather have depth in your rotation and the ability to win more often than the White Sox do (20-57), but it's still good to see solid performances consistently out of both Fedde and Crochet.
It's unclear if the White Sox will get a chance to really keep adding to that stat for much longer, as there is a chance that both pitchers could be dealt at the trade deadline. Fedde is under contract for one more season while Crochet is under contract through 2026. Both players will be highly desirable, should the Sox want to move them.
