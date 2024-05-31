Chicago White Sox on Pace to Be Worst Team in Baseball History in This Category
The Chicago White Sox enter play on Friday at 15-42, which is the worst record in baseball.
Not only do the Sox have the worst record in all of baseball, they are also on pace for the worst run differential in baseball history, according to MLB Network.
@CodifyBaseball put up a picture of the graphic on social media:
the White Sox can't possibly be on pace for the worst run differential in MLB history but they are
The all-time worst run differential is -349, set by the 1932 Red Sox. The White Sox are on pace to finish at -361, meaning that when they win, it's close, and they often get blown out.
Offensively, White Sox have the fewest home runs in baseball at 39, the lowest batting average in baseball (.214), and the lowest on-base percentage (.276).
On the pitching side, they have the highest ERA in the American League (4.72) and the most home runs allowed (77).
As bad as it's been for the White Sox, it's likely to get rougher as well, considering the team is highly likely to trade multiple veterans at the trade deadline including Eloy Jimenez and Chris Flexen. They could also trade Erik Fedde as well.
The White Sox open up a series with the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday night with first pitch coming at 8:10 p.m. ET.
Fedde will pitch right-hander Tobias Myers. Fedde is 4-1 with a 2.80 ERA while Myers is 1-2 with a 4.43. Milwaukee is 33-23 overall this season and leads the National League Central.
