Chicago White Sox See Another Bit of Embarrassing History Go Against Them on Tuesday
The Chicago White Sox are in a sad state of affairs. At 31-109, they are on track to be the worst team in baseball history - by a fairly significant margin. Mired in what will be a years-long rebuild, there isn't a lot of hope on the South Side, either.
Every single day a bit of baseball history seems to go against them and starting pitcher Nick Nastrini was the latest to fall victim to it.
In Tuesday's loss to the Baltimore Orioles (9-0), Nastrini went 1.2 innings, giving up seven runs (four earned) on four hits. He walked six in that time while striking out two. He's 0-7 for the season with a 7.79 ERA.
Per @JayHayKid of the "Baseball is Dead" podcast:
Nick Nastrini is the first White Sox pitcher since Ray Phelps in 1935 to rack up 6+ BB and 7+ R in a start of fewer than 2 IP.
He’s the first pitcher to do so in MLB overall since Ricky Romero in 2012.
The 24-year-old Nastrini may have better days ahead, but those days have not come in 2024. He made his major league debut back on April 15. Nastrini was a fourth-round pick of the Los Angeles Dodgers back in 2021 out of UCLA.
The White Sox will play the Orioles again on Wednesday night with first pitch coming at 6:35 p.m. ET. Jonathan Cannon will pitch against Albert Suarez.
Cannon is 2-9 with a respectable 4.70 ERA while Suarez is 7-4 with a 3.14.
