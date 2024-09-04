Fastball

Chicago White Sox See Another Bit of Embarrassing History Go Against Them on Tuesday

The Chicago White Sox lost to the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday as history was against them once again.

Brady Farkas

Chicago White Sox pitcher Nick Nastrini (43) winds up to throw a first inning pitch against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Sept 3.
Chicago White Sox pitcher Nick Nastrini (43) winds up to throw a first inning pitch against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Sept 3. / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
The Chicago White Sox are in a sad state of affairs. At 31-109, they are on track to be the worst team in baseball history - by a fairly significant margin. Mired in what will be a years-long rebuild, there isn't a lot of hope on the South Side, either.

Every single day a bit of baseball history seems to go against them and starting pitcher Nick Nastrini was the latest to fall victim to it.

In Tuesday's loss to the Baltimore Orioles (9-0), Nastrini went 1.2 innings, giving up seven runs (four earned) on four hits. He walked six in that time while striking out two. He's 0-7 for the season with a 7.79 ERA.

Per @JayHayKid of the "Baseball is Dead" podcast:

Nick Nastrini is the first White Sox pitcher since Ray Phelps in 1935 to rack up 6+ BB and 7+ R in a start of fewer than 2 IP.

He’s the first pitcher to do so in MLB overall since Ricky Romero in 2012.

The 24-year-old Nastrini may have better days ahead, but those days have not come in 2024. He made his major league debut back on April 15. Nastrini was a fourth-round pick of the Los Angeles Dodgers back in 2021 out of UCLA.

The White Sox will play the Orioles again on Wednesday night with first pitch coming at 6:35 p.m. ET. Jonathan Cannon will pitch against Albert Suarez.

Cannon is 2-9 with a respectable 4.70 ERA while Suarez is 7-4 with a 3.14.

