Chicago White Sox Suspended Game with Texas Rangers Made Baseball History
On Tuesday night, the Chicago White Sox and Texas Rangers had their game at Guaranteed Rate Field suspended because of rain. The game is being made up on Wednesday afternoon with first pitch coming at 5:10 p.m. ET. The originally scheduled game will be played immediately following.
We've seen games suspended before, and we just saw the Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays finish a suspended game this week. But what we've never seen before is a game that was suspended in this fashion.
Per Ryan Spaeder on social media:
The #TexRangers at #WhiteSox game is the first in MLB history to be suspended before an out was recorded.
That's right, the game was suspended after just four pitches. It's a tough break for the White Sox, who are looking to avoid becoming the worst team in baseball history. They now don't get to use ace Garrett Crochet. He started that game and threw those four pitches but won't be taking the mound again as the White Sox look to keep him fresh and healthy.
The White Sox enter play on Wednesday at 31-101 on the season. It's been a completely dreadful season for the group that previously fired manager Pedro Grifol and traded away veterans like Tommy Pham, Erick Fedde and Paul Dejong.
The Rangers aren't having a much better season, though. They enter play on Wednesday under .500 and dealing with a rash of injuries. They are in third place in the American League West, a far cry from last year's World Series season.
