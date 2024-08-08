Chicago White Sox Tie Another Undesirable Record in Baseball History

Most losses through a team's first 60 road games of a season - MLB modern era (1900-present):

49- #WhiteSox (2024 via their 3-2 defeat at OAK today)

49- Red Sox (1932)

48- Athletics (2023)

46- Washington Senators (1904)

46- Boston Braves (1911)

46- Twins (1982)

46- Tigers (1996)