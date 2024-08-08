Chicago White Sox Tie Another Undesirable Record in Baseball History
The Chicago White Sox avoided setting the American League record for most losses in a row (22) on Tuesday night as they beat the Oakland Athletics. However, with another loss on Wednesday afternoon, Chicago tied another undesirable record in the league record books.
Per @StatsCentre:
Most losses through a team's first 60 road games of a season - MLB modern era (1900-present):
49- @WhiteSox (2024 via their 3-2 defeat at OAK today)
49- Red Sox (1932)
48- Athletics (2023)
46- Washington Senators (1904)
46- Boston Braves (1911)
46- Twins (1982)
46- Tigers (1996)
Yes, the White Sox are 11-49 on the road season and 28-89 overall. It's been a dreadful season on the South Side, and Chicago could end up the worst team in baseball history by the time the year is over. They lost 3-2 on Wednesday.
It's been a sad and sudden fall for the White Sox, who were in the playoffs in both 2020 and 2021 and were thought to have a bright future. However, injuries to projected stars like Luis Robert Jr., Eloy Jimenez and Yoan Moncada have set them back greatly and trades of Lucas Giolito, Lance Lynn, Reynaldo Lopez, Joe Kelly, Jake Burger, Aaron Bummer, Gregory Santos and Dylan Cease have set them back greatly as well.
It looks like a very painful rebuild for Chicago, one that could take years to come out of. They will be off on Thursday before returning to play on Friday against the Chicago Cubs at Guaranteed Rate Field.
First pitch in that one is set for 8:10 p.m. ET as Jameson Taillon (Cubs) goes against Garrett Crochet (Sox).
