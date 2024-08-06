Chicago White Sox Tie Longstanding and Sad American League History on Monday
The Chicago White Sox lost to the Oakland Athletics on Monday night, the latest indignity in what has a chance to be the worst season in the history of baseball.
The 5-1 defeat pushed the White Sox to 27-88 on the year, having lost 21 straight games, which ties some dubious American League history.
Per @StatsCentre:
(On a related note) Longest team losing streaks - American League history (1901-present):
21- White Sox (2024)
21- Orioles (1988)
20- Boston Americans (1906)
20- Philadelphia Athletics (1916)
20- Philadelphia Athletics (1943)
19- Tigers (1975)
19- Royals (2005)
19- Orioles (2021)
What has happened with the White Sox has been an embarrassment to the organization and to the sport. Now, the White Sox haven't actively tanked, but they've been a victim of a massive rebuild mixed with some poor health.
The White Sox were already destined for a tough year, but then they traded away Dylan Cease, Aaron Bummer and Gregory Santos in the offseason. They signed veterans this offseason like Paul Dejong and Tommy Pham, only to move them at the trade deadline, along with Eloy Jimenez and Erick Fedde.
They have also dealt with continued injury problems to Jimenez, Luis Robert Jr. and Yoan Moncada, with each of those players having missed several games this season.
The streak can't last forever but for now, it's hard to see the positive in anything for this group. They'll get the next chance to break the streak on Tuesday night when they take on the A's once again.
First pitch is set for 9:40 p.m. ET as Jonathan Cannon (CWS) pitches against Ross Stripling (OAK).
