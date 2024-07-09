Chris Sale Continues to Make History in First Season with Atlanta Braves
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Chris Sale is turning in a historic year in his first season with the organization.
Sale, who was traded from the Boston Red Sox to the Braves this past offseason, has been one of the best stories in baseball and could position himself to win Comeback Player of the Year. After being largely unhealthy from 2020-2023, Sale has been named to the National League All-Star team because of his incredible year.
Per @OptaSTATS on social media:
For the second time this season, Chris Sale is on a five-game streak with 7+ strikeouts and two or fewer runs allowed.
No other @Braves pitcher in the modern era has even one such streak of at least five games.
Sale has gone 11-3 this season for Atlanta with a 2.71 ERA. After being traded from the Red Sox this offseason, Sale signed a contract extension to stay with the Braves. His dominance has helped cover up for the absence of starting pitcher Spencer Strider, who is out for the season with Tommy John surgery.
This will be Sale's eighth All-Star apperance and first with the National League group. He's played in 14 seasons with the Chicago White Sox, Red Sox and Braves. One of the best strikeout artists of all time, he's 131-83 with a 3.08 ERA. He helped the Red Sox win the 2018 World Series and led baseball in strikeouts during the 2017 season.
The Braves will be back in action on Tuesday night when they take on the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. First pitch is set for 9:40 p.m. ET as Sale pitches against Zac Gallen.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.