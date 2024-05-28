Chris Sale Does Something Not Done in Last 21 Years of Atlanta Braves History
When Chris Sale helped the Atlanta Braves beat the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday afternoon, he accomplished something not done in the last 21 years of franchise history.
Per @MLBStats on social media:
Chris Sale is 7-0 with a 1.17 ERA over his last seven starts.
He's the first @Braves pitcher to win seven consecutive starts since Russ Ortiz in 2003.
When healthy, Sale has been capable of putting up numbers like this all throughout his career. However, the problem is that he hasn't been healthy lately. Sale missed time with arm issues at the end of 2019 and then missed all of 2020 with Tommy John surgery. He missed most of 2021 while rehabbing that injury. He made only two starts in 2022 because of a series of freak injuries and then made 20 starts in 2023.
All of that occurred with the Boston Red Sox, who elected to trade Sale this past offseason rather than wait to see if he could get healthy and perform like this.
Sale is 8-1 with a 2.12 ERA for Atlanta, striking out 78 batters in 63.2 innings.
Sale is in the 14th year of his pro career (15 if you include the missed 2020 season), with the Chicago White Sox, Red Sox and Braves. He helped the Red Sox win the 2018 World Series and is 128-81 lifetime with a 3.07 ERA. He's a seven-time All-Star who has received Cy Young votes in seven different seasons.
The Braves are 30-21 and will play the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night at 7:20 p.m. ET.
