Chris Sale, Jacob deGrom, Shane Bieber Make Up Amazing Group in Baseball History
Chris Sale, Jacob deGrom and Shane Bieber are part of a very exclusive club in that all three of have won Cy Young Awards in their careers.
But they also share some incredible baseball history as well, according to @CodifyBaseball.
The only MLB pitchers in the last 140 years to start at least 100 games and have at least 5 times more strikeouts than walks doing it:
Chris Sale
Jacob deGrom
Shane Bieber
Heading into his 15th season in the majors, Sale is 138-83 with a 3.04 lifetime ERA. He debuted with the White Sox in the 2010 season, staying there until 2016. He was traded to the Red Sox in 2017, helping them win the World Series in 2018 and get to the ALCS in 2021, though he only made nine starts that year.
Sale has dealt with frequent injury since 2019 and was traded to the Braves last offseason. All he did was put together the most dominant season in the National League, going 18-3 with a 2.38 ERA. He also struck out a National League-best 225 batters and made the All-Star team. He won the Cy Young by beating out Paul Skenes and Zack Wheeler.
The 29-year-old Bieber went 2-0 in 2024 with a 0.00 ERA in two starts before getting and requiring Tommy John surgery. He's hoping to be back in 2025 and re-upped with the Guardians this offseason. Lifetime, he's 62-32 with a 3.22 ERA. He's spent seven years in the big leagues - all with the Guardians. He won the American League Cy Young Award in the COVID-shortened 2020 season by going 8-1 with a 1.63 ERA.
deGrom, 36, is heading into the 12th year of his career with the New York Mets and Texas Rangers. Also a victim of injuries in his career, he hasn't pitched a full season since making 12 starts in the COVID-shortened 2020 season. He's 84-57 lifetime, is a four-time All-Star and a two-time Cy Young winner. He's headed into his third year in Texas.
