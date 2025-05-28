Christian Yelich and His Walk-Off Grand Slam Make Milwaukee Brewers History of Last 25 Years
Former National League MVP Christian Yelich led the Milwaukee Brewers to a 5-1 win in 10-innings on Tuesday night against the Boston Red Sox at American Family Field.
Yelich hit a walk-off grand slam against Liam Hendriks in the bottom of the 10th inning, joining some special team history of the last quarter century.
Per Francys Romero:
Christian Yelich delivered the Brewers’ third walk-off grand slam since 2000:
Ryan Braun – September 25, 2008
Daniel Vogelbach – September 5, 2021
Christian Yelich – (tonight)
Yelich, 33, went 2-for-5 with the homer and four RBIs. He's now hitting .210 for the season with 10 homers, 34 RBIs and 10 stolen bases. He's carrying a .296 on-base percentage.
A 13-year veteran of the Miami Marlins and Brewers, he is a three-time All-Star and a two-time batting champion. He won the MVP in the 2018 season with Milwaukee. He hit a career-high 44 homers in 2019.
In addition to the Yelich blast at the plate, the Brewers got a solid performance on the mound from Aaron Civale and a quartet of relievers. Milwaukee is now back at .500 at 28-28 while the Red Sox have fallen to 27-30. Both teams are in fourth place in their respective divisions.
The two squads will play again on Wednesday afternoon with first pitch coming at 1:10 p.m. ET. The Red Sox will send right-hander Brayan Bello to the mound while Milwaukee counters with ace Freddy Peralta.
Bello is 2-1 with a 4.08 ERA, while Peralta has gone 5-3 with a 2.55.
Related MLB Stories
UNCOMFORTABLE CONDITIONS: Blue Jays' manager John Schneider didn't appear real happy to be taking on the Rays in the Florida heat on Sunday.... CLICK HERE:
HISTORIC VELO: Tarik Skubal not only threw a complete-game shutout on Sunday, but he hit 103 mph on his final pitch of the game. CLICK HERE:
END OF THE LINE? Kevin Pillar, who previously starred for the Blue Jays, has just lost his roster spot with the Texas Rangers. Could this be the end of his career? CLICK HERE: