Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Joins Exclusive List in MLB History Books
Hunter Greene was one of the most hyped pitching prospects in baseball when he reached the big leagues in 2022, and he has certainly been performing up to those standards as of late.
The Cincinnati Reds right-hander tossed 8.2 scoreless innings against the San Francisco Giants his last time out, giving up four hits and one walk to go along with seven strikeouts on Monday. He improved to 1-1 with a 1.31 ERA, 0.629 WHIP, 10.0 strikeouts per nine innings and a 1.1 WAR through three starts in 2025.
The 25-year-old All-Star's latest outing was dominant in a vacuum, but it also extended a historic streak that dates back to last summer.
Since July 6, 2024, Greene has made 12 starts at the MLB level. He has allowed just nine runs in that span, racking up 83 strikeouts compared to his 19 walks.
According to Underdog Fantasy's Justin Havens, Greene is only the eighth pitcher in MLB history to record a 12-start stretch with at least 80 strikeouts, 20 walks and no more than nine runs allowed.
The other members of the exclusive list are Bob Gibson, Zack Greinke, Josh Johnson, Jake Arrieta, Chris Sale, Jack Flaherty and Jacob deGrom.
Greene will look to continue his historic dominance when he takes the mound against the Pittsburgh Pirates this weekend. The Reds have yet to announce their probable pitchers, but he is expected to draw the start in the finale on Sunday.
