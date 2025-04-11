Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Joins Exclusive List in MLB History Books

Hunter Greene: 8th P in MLB history with a 12-start stretch with 80+ K, fewer than 20 BB & no more than 9 R allowed.



The others:



Bob Gibson (1968)

Zack Greinke (2008-09)

Josh Johnson (2010)

Jake Arrieta (2015-16)

Chris Sale (2018)

Jack Flaherty (2019)

Jacob deGrom (2021)