Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Set to Make History as Opening Day Starter
The Cincinnati Reds pegged Hunter Greene as their Opening Day starter on Friday, setting up their 25-year-old ace to etch his name in the franchise history books.
Greene previously started for the Reds on Opening Day in 2023, giving up three earned runs in 3.1 innings.
According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, Greene will become the first Reds pitcher in 50 years to make multiple Opening Day starts before turning 26 years old. Don Gullet was the last to achieve the feat, doing so in 1973 and 1975.
Greene was once one of the top pitching prospects in baseball, going No. 2 overall in the 2017 MLB Draft. He inked a six-year, $53 million contract extension in 2023 with just 28 big league starts under his belt.
Through his first two MLB seasons, Greene went 9-20 with a 2.9 WAR, 4.62 ERA, 1.309 WHIP and 12.0 strikeouts per nine innings.
Greene broke out in 2024, making his first All-Star appearance and finishing eighth in NL Cy Young voting. He went 9-5 with a 2.75 ERA, 1.018 WHIP, 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings and an NL-leading 6.3 WAR.
The Reds will face the San Francisco Giants on Opening Day, which is scheduled for March 27. Logan Webb is slated to start for the Giants that afternoon.
Greene has made two starts against San Francisco in his career. He is 2-0 in those games, allowing four hits, two walks and zero earned runs while striking out 17 Giants in 11.1 innings.
