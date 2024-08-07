Fastball

Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz Makes History With Another 4-Hit Performance

Elly De La Cruz went 4-for-5 with two doubles, two RBI and a stolen base against the Miami Marlins on Tuesday, making Cincinnati Reds history in the process.

Aug 6, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) celebrates scoring a run in the third inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. / Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 6, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) celebrates scoring a run in the third inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. / Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
Elly De La Cruz started August on a bit of a cold streak, but now he's riding as high as ever.

The Cincinnati Reds shortstop led off Tuesday night's matchup against the Miami Marlins with a a single. He added a double and stolen base in the third inning, followed by a two-RBI double in the fourth.

De La Cruz capped off the night with a single in the top of the eighth, finishing the game 4-for-5.

Coming off the back of his 4-for-5 showing against the Marlins on Monday, the 22-year-old De La Cruz wound up making history Tuesday.

According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, De La Cruz is just the 13th Reds player since 1901 to record back-to-back four-hit games, and the first since Dmitri Young in 2001. De La Cruz is also the youngest MLB player with consecutive four-hit performances since Cameron Maybin in 2008.

De La Cruz went 0-for-11 at the plate across his first three games this month. Over his last two appearances, meanwhile, he is 8-for-10 with two home runs, four doubles, two singles, five RBI and a stolen base.

Underdog Fantasy's Justin Havens noted that De La Cruz is the first MLB player with six extra-base hits and at least one stolen base in a two-game span since Marcus Giles in 2003.

De La Cruz is now batting .268 with 20 home runs, 50 RBI, 58 stolen bases and an .857 OPS in 2024. The first-time All-Star entered Tuesday with a 4.0 WAR on the season.

