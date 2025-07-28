Cincinnati Reds, Atlanta Braves Set to Make Baseball History on Aug. 2
The Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds are set to make baseball history on Aug. 2 when they play in the first ever 'Speedway Classic' at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Per @MLB on social media:
JUST IN: The 2025 Speedway Classic is set to break MLB's regular season attendance record with more than 85,000 tickets sold to date.
This game will eclipse the previous paid attendance record of 84,587 set on September 12, 1954, when Cleveland Stadium hosted the New York Yankees.
Fans have purchased tickets from all 50 United States, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and nine countries on four continents.
The ballpark is located in Tennessee and the game will begin at 7 p.m. ET.
We've already seen Major League Baseball play regular season games in Mexico, London, Australia, Japan, Korea, in the Iowa cornfields, in Birmingham, Alabama and at the Little League World Series, so this is just another extension of the league trying something new.
You can certainly expect a party-type atmosphere, as there is plenty of activity going on:
Fans Attending MLB's Historic Game at Bristol Motor Speedway can also experience an Interactive Fan Zone featuring live performances by Jake Owen, Timothy Wayne, Reyna Roberts & Adam Doleac.
Activities at the Speedway Classic Fan Zone include: (Per MLB.com)
- Live musical performances by country stars Jake Owen, Timothy Wayne, Reyna Roberts & Adam Doleac
- Commissioner's Trophy on display for fan photos
- 110-foot Ferris Wheel
- Mastercard Food Truck Row featuring local Tennessee cuisine
- Pitching Tunnels and Batting Cages
- MLB Network live broadcast set
- Branded MLB stock cars for photo opportunities
- Legacy Walk, an exhibit highlighting great players from the Reds and Braves
- 20 business partners hosting brand activations
- Budweiser Clydesdales
- Beer Garden
- Team Mascots
- ESPN's SportsCenter: 50 States in 50 Days live broadcast set
Entering play on Monday, the Reds are 56-50 and just one game back in the wild card race. The Braves are 44-60 in fourth in the NL East.
