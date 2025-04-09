Cincinnati Reds Do Something Not Seen in Last 112 Years of Baseball History
The Cincinnati Reds beat the San Francisco Giants 1-0 on Wednesday night at Oracle Park in San Francisco. It's actually the second consecutive 1-0 win for the Reds in San Francisco, and it puts the team in some historic company that we haven't seen in more than 110 years.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
The Reds are the third team in MLB history to play four 1-0 games in their first 12 games of a season, joining:
the Phillies (4-0) and Dodgers (0-4), both in 1913. Three of the four games for both teams were against each other
h/t @EliasSports
The Reds are now 5-7 on the season. They were on the wrong side of two 1-0 defeats just last week, as offense has been hard to come by in the early going.
However, common knowledge has to assume that things will turn around for Cincinnati on that side of the ball. With Elly De La Cruz, Spencer Steer and Gavin Lux, the team is too taleneted for it not to. Matt McLain was just placed on the injured list with a hamstring issue, which is a big blow,
The Giants, in second place in a loaded National League West, are now 8-3 on the season.
The two teams will finish out the series on Wednesday afternoon with first pitch coming at 3:45 p.m. ET. Nick Martinez will take the mound for Cincy while justin Verlander pitches for the Giants.
Both pitchers have struggled, with Martinez going 0-2 with a 5.91 ERA and Verlander going 0-0 with a 6.14.
Related MLB Stories
ANY MONEY FOR BO? After Vladimir Guerrero Jr. agreed to a 14-year deal over the weekend, what's the latest on a possible extension for Bo Bichette? CLICK HERE:
OVERSEAS DOMINANCE: Masahiro Tanaka, the former Yankees' star, is currently playing in Japan and closing in on a big career accomplishment. CLICK HERE:
KING TUCK: Kyle Tucker of the Chicago Cubs is doing things rarely seen during his first season with the North Siders. CLICK HERE: