at 22 years & 126 days, Elly De La Cruz is the 4th-youngest player since 1901 with 4+ hits & 4+ SB in a game, older than only:



10/2/1907 Ty Cobb: 20 y, 288 d

4/21/81 Tim Raines: 21 y, 217

6/4/1924 Howard Freigau: 21 y, 308 d



he’s the youngest in that span to do so going 4-for-4… https://t.co/GfTc3jet60