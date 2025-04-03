Cincinnati Reds' Flamethrower Makes More History of the Last 17 Years with Blazing Fastball

Fastball

Hunter Greene possesses one of the best fastballs in baseball and he used it to extreme effectiveness on Wednesday in a loss against the Texas Rangers.

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene (21) delivers the first pitch of the first inning of the MLB Opening Day game between the Cincinnati Reds and the San Francisco Giants at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, March 27, 2025.
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene (21) delivers the first pitch of the first inning of the MLB Opening Day game between the Cincinnati Reds and the San Francisco Giants at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, March 27, 2025. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Cincinnati Reds suffered a second consecutive 1-0 loss against the Texas Rangers on Wednesday, as the Rangers pitching performance made some unique team history.

However, they weren't the only ones making history, as Reds' flamethrower Hunter Greene made history because of his blazing fastball.

Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com on social media:

Hunter Greene threw 59 fastballs on Wednesday

He averaged 100.0 mph on them

Greene is the only pitcher in the pitch-tracking era (2008) to throw 50+ 4-seamers/sinkers in a game and average 100.0+ mph on them

He’s now done it 7 times

Greene went 7.0 innings, surrendering just one run on three hits. He walked one and struck out eight. He's now 0-1 on the season and owns a 2.25 ERA through two starts. Jack Leiter and a crew of relievers earned the shutout for Texas.

Greene, 25, is the former No. 2 pick in the draft (2017). A four-year veteran, he's 18-26 for his career, but he's pitched better than his final record indicates. A top strikeout artist, he has 501 punchouts in exactly 400.0 career innings.

The Reds are out to a 2-4 start this season, but they are a trendy pick to do damage in the National League Central after bringing on Terry Francona as manager in the offseason.

The Reds are back in action on Thursday night when they take on the division-rival Milwaukee Brewers in Milwaukee. First pitch is set for 7:40 p.m. ET as left-hander Nick Lodolo (CIN) pitches against fellow lefty Nestor Cortes (MIL).

Brady Farkas
BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

