Cincinnati Reds' Flamethrower Makes More History of the Last 17 Years with Blazing Fastball
The Cincinnati Reds suffered a second consecutive 1-0 loss against the Texas Rangers on Wednesday, as the Rangers pitching performance made some unique team history.
However, they weren't the only ones making history, as Reds' flamethrower Hunter Greene made history because of his blazing fastball.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com on social media:
Hunter Greene threw 59 fastballs on Wednesday
He averaged 100.0 mph on them
Greene is the only pitcher in the pitch-tracking era (2008) to throw 50+ 4-seamers/sinkers in a game and average 100.0+ mph on them
He’s now done it 7 times
Greene went 7.0 innings, surrendering just one run on three hits. He walked one and struck out eight. He's now 0-1 on the season and owns a 2.25 ERA through two starts. Jack Leiter and a crew of relievers earned the shutout for Texas.
Greene, 25, is the former No. 2 pick in the draft (2017). A four-year veteran, he's 18-26 for his career, but he's pitched better than his final record indicates. A top strikeout artist, he has 501 punchouts in exactly 400.0 career innings.
The Reds are out to a 2-4 start this season, but they are a trendy pick to do damage in the National League Central after bringing on Terry Francona as manager in the offseason.
The Reds are back in action on Thursday night when they take on the division-rival Milwaukee Brewers in Milwaukee. First pitch is set for 7:40 p.m. ET as left-hander Nick Lodolo (CIN) pitches against fellow lefty Nestor Cortes (MIL).
Related MLB Stories
SKENES HISTORY: Paul Skenes earned the win for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday and now has done something never seen through 25 career starts. CLICK HERE:
RAMOS POWER: Heliot Ramos, a young outfielder in San Francisco, has got an extra-base hit now in six straight games to start the season, tying a team record. CLICK HERE:
HIGH-POWERED FASTBALL: Jordan Hicks, a converted starter, was throwing 100 MPH for the Giants in his most recent outing. Here's how that ranked in team history. CLICK HERE: