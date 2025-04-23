Fastball

Cincinnati Reds' Former Major Trade Acquisition Makes Team History with Rocket Homer

The Reds lost to the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night, but Noelvi Marte made an impact with his second home run of the season.

Cincinnati Reds infielder Noelvi Marte after a homer against the Baltimore Orioles in 2025.
The Cincinnati Reds lost to the Miami Marlins 4-3 on Tuesday night at loanDepot park in Miami. The loss drops Cincinnati to 11-13 on the season while the win moves the Marlins to 11-12.

Former Reds' top prospect and key trade acquisition Noelvi Marte continues to make an impact in the lineup, going 1-for-3 with his second homer of the year.

The blast, which was calculated at 116.7 MPH, is the third hardest-hit home run in Reds history (since the Statcast Era in 2015).

Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:

116.7 mph!

Noelvi Marte’s homer was the Reds’ 3rd-hardest hit home run under Statcast (2015), behind only:

9/26/23 Elly De La Cruz: 119.2 mph
8/8/19 Aristides Aquino: 118.3 mph

Since being recalled from the minor leagues, the 23-year-old Marte is hitting .346 (9-for-26) with the two homers, eight RBIs and two stolen bases.

A former signee of the Seattle Mariners, Marte was traded to the Reds in 2022 as part of the deal that sent Luis Castillo to Seattle. He's had an up-and-down career so far, hitting .252 in the big leagues and also serving an 80-game PED suspension last season.

He's fared better in the minors and is a career .279 hitter there. He was hitting .316 at Triple-A Louisville prior to his call-up.

The Reds and Marlins will play again on Wednesday afternoon with first pitch coming at 1:10 p.m. ET. Right-hander Brady Singer will pitch for Cincinnati while former Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara goes for Miami.

Singer is 3-0 with a 3.80 ERA. Alcantara is 2-1 with a 7.27.

