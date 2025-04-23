Cincinnati Reds' Former Major Trade Acquisition Makes Team History with Rocket Homer
The Cincinnati Reds lost to the Miami Marlins 4-3 on Tuesday night at loanDepot park in Miami. The loss drops Cincinnati to 11-13 on the season while the win moves the Marlins to 11-12.
Former Reds' top prospect and key trade acquisition Noelvi Marte continues to make an impact in the lineup, going 1-for-3 with his second homer of the year.
The blast, which was calculated at 116.7 MPH, is the third hardest-hit home run in Reds history (since the Statcast Era in 2015).
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
116.7 mph!
Noelvi Marte’s homer was the Reds’ 3rd-hardest hit home run under Statcast (2015), behind only:
9/26/23 Elly De La Cruz: 119.2 mph
8/8/19 Aristides Aquino: 118.3 mph
Since being recalled from the minor leagues, the 23-year-old Marte is hitting .346 (9-for-26) with the two homers, eight RBIs and two stolen bases.
A former signee of the Seattle Mariners, Marte was traded to the Reds in 2022 as part of the deal that sent Luis Castillo to Seattle. He's had an up-and-down career so far, hitting .252 in the big leagues and also serving an 80-game PED suspension last season.
He's fared better in the minors and is a career .279 hitter there. He was hitting .316 at Triple-A Louisville prior to his call-up.
The Reds and Marlins will play again on Wednesday afternoon with first pitch coming at 1:10 p.m. ET. Right-hander Brady Singer will pitch for Cincinnati while former Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara goes for Miami.
Singer is 3-0 with a 3.80 ERA. Alcantara is 2-1 with a 7.27.
Related MLB Stories
NO STRIDE YET: Spencer Strider, recently back from Tommy John surgery, is back on the injured list after one start. CLICK HERE to find out why:
JUDGE-MENT DAY: Aaron Judge is doing things not seen in history over the last 25 years, pairing him with Barry Bonds. CLICK HERE:
POOR CHUCK: Charlie Morton is on the wrong side of some unpleasant history because of his 0-5 start. CLICK HERE: