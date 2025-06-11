Cincinnati Reds' Left-Hander Creates Team History Not Seen in More Than a Decade
Cincinnati Reds left-hander Andrew Abbott made some incredible team history on Tuesday night as he tossed a complete-game shutout against the Cleveland Guardians.
The Reds won the game 1-0 to move to 35-33 on the season. They've now won five straight.
According to Sarah Langs of MLB.com, Abbott is just the third Reds' pitcher since 2000 to toss a complete-game shutout in a 1-0 win. Homer Bailey (2012) and Aaron Harang (2004) are the only other two.
The former top prospect has been excellent this season, going 6-1 with a 1.87 ERA. He's struck out 64 batters in 62.2 innings (11 starts).
A three-year veteran, Abbott is now 24-17 lifetime with a 3.40 ERA.
His only run of support came on a Spencer Steer single in the top of the fifth inning. Cincinnati had just six hits, while Abbott limited the Guardians to three.
At 35-33, the Reds are now making some waves in the National League Central, though they currently sit in fourth place. With Abbott, Nick Lodolo, Hunter Greene, Matt McLain, Steer and Elly De La Cruz, the Reds have an extremely exciting young core and they could be coming into their own at the right time. The organization hasn't made the playoffs since 2020.
The two teams will play again on Wednesday afternoon with first pitch coming at 1:10 p.m. ET. Lodolo will take the mound against Logan Allen in a battle of lefties. Lodolo has gone 4-4 with a 3.21 ERA while Allen, a soft-tosser, is 3-4 with a 4.42 ERA.
Cleveland is 34-32 and in third place in the American League Central.