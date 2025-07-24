Cincinnati Reds Lefty Makes History Not Seen in 15 Years
The Cincinnati Reds shut out the Washington Nationals 5-0 on Wednesday to move to 53-50 on the season.
With the win, the Reds are 2.5 games back of the third and final wild card spot in the National League. They haven't made the playoffs since the COVID 2020 season.
Nick Lodolo dominated on the mound for Terry Francona's team, throwing a complete-game shutout. He struck out eight and walked zero while giving up just four hits. He's 8-6 now with a 3.08 ERA on the campaign, and he also made some team history not seen in 15 years.
Per Justin Havens of Underdog Fantasy:
Nick Lodolo is the 3rd Reds LHP in the Wild Card Era to have a shutout featuring 0 BB, joining Travis Wood (July 10, 2010) and John Smiley (Sept. 22, 1996).
The 27-year-old Lodolo has some of the better stuff in the National League and pairs with Hunter Greene (when healthy) to make a formidable young duo in the NL. In the fourth year of his career, he's 23-20 with a 4.05 ERA lifetime.
The Reds are off on Thursday but they will start a big series with the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night. First pitch from Great American Ball Park is set for 7:10 p.m. ET as Nick Martinez (CIN) pitches against Zack Littell (TBR).
The Rays are off on Thursday but they are currently 1.5 games back of the third and final wild card spot in the American League, behind both the Seattle Mariners and the Boston Red Sox.
