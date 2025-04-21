Cincinnati Reds Make History, Blow Out Baltimore Orioles to Match NBA Playoff Routs
Sunday was a day for blowouts, both on the court and the diamond.
The Oklahoma City Thunder got the afternoon started with a 51-point win over the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 1 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs. The Cleveland Cavaliers' eventual win over the Miami Heat wasn't even half as extreme, and it still ended with a 21-point deficit.
The Cincinnati Reds actually outdid the Cavaliers, beating the Baltimore Orioles 24-2. That 22-run, wire-to-wire victory decided the weekend series at Camden Yards, securing the three-game set in Cincinnati's favor while carving out multiple spots in the history books.
According to OptaSTATS, it marked the first time ever that there has been both an MLB and NBA game – let alone two – each decided by 20-plus runs or points on the same day, including regular season and playoffs.
There are still nearly two months of NBA playoffs remaining, all of which will be running simultaneously to the MLB regular season. More basketball blowouts are all but guaranteed, but another showing like the Reds' on Sunday is far less likely.
