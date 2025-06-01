Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Andrew Abbott Made History With Dominant Month of May
Andrew Abbott opened the 2025 regular season on the injured list, and he looked solid enough when he was activated in April.
Through his first three starts of the year, the Cincinnati Reds left-hander was 2-0 with a 3.60 ERA and 1.133 WHIP. But while he was averaging 12.0 strikeouts per nine innings, Abbott's 4.62 FIP suggested he may have been getting a little lucky when the ball was put in play.
Abbott left nothing up to luck or chance in May, though.
The southpaw made six starts between May 1 and May 30, going 3-0 with a 0.55 ERA, 0.980 WHIP, 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings and a 2.47 FIP. According to Underdog Fantasy's Justin Havens, Abbott's posted the lowest ERA in the month of May – minimum six starts – since Nolan Ryan in 1984.
Ryan had a 0.20 ERA that month, when he was 37 years old. Abbott, meanwhile, turned 26 on Sunday, giving him reason to celebrate the beginning of June even after his historic month came to a close.
On the whole this season, Abbott is 5-0 with a 1.51 ERA, 1.028 WHIP, 10.0 strikeouts per nine innings and a 2.4 WAR. The Reds are 7-2 when he takes the mound, with both of those losses coming in extra innings.
Between his first and second seasons in the big leagues, Abbott went 18-16 with a 3.78 ERA, 1.306 WHIP, 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings and a 6.1 WAR. He has seemingly taken a leap in his third MLB campaign, potentially propelling him towards All-Star status.
Abbott will try to carry over his dominant May into June, with his next start expected to come against the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday.
