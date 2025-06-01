Fastball

Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Andrew Abbott Made History With Dominant Month of May

Andrew Abbott is celebrating his 26th birthday on June 1, marking an end to his historic month leading the charge for the Cincinnati Reds' rotation.

Sam Connon

Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Andrew Abbott (41) throws the ball against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field.
Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Andrew Abbott (41) throws the ball against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. / David Banks-Imagn Images
In this story:

Andrew Abbott opened the 2025 regular season on the injured list, and he looked solid enough when he was activated in April.

Through his first three starts of the year, the Cincinnati Reds left-hander was 2-0 with a 3.60 ERA and 1.133 WHIP. But while he was averaging 12.0 strikeouts per nine innings, Abbott's 4.62 FIP suggested he may have been getting a little lucky when the ball was put in play.

Abbott left nothing up to luck or chance in May, though.

The southpaw made six starts between May 1 and May 30, going 3-0 with a 0.55 ERA, 0.980 WHIP, 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings and a 2.47 FIP. According to Underdog Fantasy's Justin Havens, Abbott's posted the lowest ERA in the month of May – minimum six starts – since Nolan Ryan in 1984.

Ryan had a 0.20 ERA that month, when he was 37 years old. Abbott, meanwhile, turned 26 on Sunday, giving him reason to celebrate the beginning of June even after his historic month came to a close.

On the whole this season, Abbott is 5-0 with a 1.51 ERA, 1.028 WHIP, 10.0 strikeouts per nine innings and a 2.4 WAR. The Reds are 7-2 when he takes the mound, with both of those losses coming in extra innings.

Between his first and second seasons in the big leagues, Abbott went 18-16 with a 3.78 ERA, 1.306 WHIP, 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings and a 6.1 WAR. He has seemingly taken a leap in his third MLB campaign, potentially propelling him towards All-Star status.

Abbott will try to carry over his dominant May into June, with his next start expected to come against the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday.

Related MLB Stories

  • BICHETTE MAKES HISTORY: Bo Bichette hit the 100th home run of his career against the Athletics on Saturday, becoming the first Toronto Blue Jays shortstop ever to reach the milestone. CLICK HERE
  • YELICH HEATING UP: Christian Yelich's bat came to life in the Milwaukee Brewers' win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday, as the former MVP slugged two key insurance homers. CLICK HERE
  • METS SNAG ANOTHER W: Francisco Lindor blasted two home runs against the Colorado Rockies on Friday night, guiding the New York Mets to their 25th straight win in games in which he goes yard. CLICK HERE

Follow Fastball On SI on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.

Published
Sam Connon
SAM CONNON

Sam Connon is a Staff Writer for Fastball on the Sports Illustrated/FanNation networks. He previously covered UCLA Athletics for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's All Bruins, 247Sports' Bruin Report Online, Rivals' Bruin Blitz, the Bleav Podcast Network and the Daily Bruin, with his work as a sports columnist receiving awards from the College Media Association and Society of Professional Journalists. Connon also wrote for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's New England Patriots site, Patriots Country, and he was on the Patriots and Boston Red Sox beats at Prime Time Sports Talk.

Home/History