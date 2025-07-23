Cincinnati Reds Rookie Makes Rare History with Uneven Performance
The Cincinnati Reds lost 6-1 to the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night, falling to 52-50 as a result. In third place in the National League Central, they are 3.5 games back of the third and final wild card spot as they try to make the playoffs for the first time since the COVID 2020 season.
It was a 1-1 game through four innings but things unraveled for starting pitcher Chase Burns in the bottom of the fifth inning. He gave up two runs in that inning, and then gave up three more in the bottom of the sixth (two earned).
He ended the day with six runs allowed (five earned) on seven hits over 5.2 innings. He walked two and struck out 10, becoming part of some rare history, according to Justin Havens of Underdog Fantasy.
Chase Burns is the first Reds pitcher since Homer Bailey on Aug. 16, 2017 to have a start featuring 10+ K and also 6+ runs allowed.
And this one:
Chase Burns is the youngest pitcher with 10+ K and 6+ R allowed in a single outing since Rick Ankiel almost exactly 25 years ago -- July 27, 2000.
One of the top pitching prospects in baseball, Burns is now 0-2 with a 6.65 ERA.
The two teams will finish out their series on Wednesday afternoon with first pitch coming at 12:05 p.m. ET. Left-hander Nick Lodolo will start for the Reds while right-hander Michael Soroka goes for Washington.
Lodolo is 7-6 with a 3.33 ERA. Soroka is 3-7 with a 5.10.
