Cincinnati Reds' Standout Has Joined Incredible Baseball History So Far in Young Career
Still just 23 years old, Cincinnati Reds's standout Elly De La Cruz has become one of the must-watch players in baseball. With an electric throwing arm, prodigious power and blazing speed, he can do it all, and he's put himself in some incredible history early on in his career.
According to Justin Havens of Underdog Fantasy, De La Cruz is just the third player in the last 50 years to have 50 home runs and at least 100 stolen bases through their age 23 season. He joins Mike Trout and Alex Rodriguez on that list.
De La Cruz will play the entire season at 23, so he'll have plenty of chances to add to his accomplishments as well. This season, the switch-hitter is hitting .258 with 12 homers, 42 RBIs and 17 stolen bases. He led the league in steals last season with 67.
As for the company that De La Cruz is in? Trout is one of the best players of our lifetimes, despite his recent injury issues. An 11-time All-Star, a three-time MVP and a nine-time Silver Slugger, he's also a Rookie of the Year winner. He's closing in on 400 home runs (387).
Rodriguez spent 22 years in the big leagues with the Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers and New York Yankees. He hit 696 home runs and was a 14-time All-Star. He also won 10 Silver Sluggers, three MVP awards, a batting title and two Gold Gloves. However, his career is marred by steroid use.
De La Cruz and the Reds will be back in action on Monday night against the Milwaukee Brewers at 7:10 p.m. ET.
