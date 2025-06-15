Cincinnati Reds Star Elly De La Cruz Makes History, Blasts HR in 4th Straight Game
The Cincinnati Reds were already in the driver's seat, leading the Detroit Tigers by two runs heading into the ninth inning.
Elly De La Cruz provided some explosive insurance, all while etching his name into the franchise history books.
The 23-year-old shortstop, who already homered on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, was 2-for-4 with two singles when he got another chance in the top of the ninth. He wound up blasting a two-out, two-run home run to left-center to make it an 8-4 ballgame, locking up the win for Cincinnati.
According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, De La Cruz is the fourth Reds player to homer in four straight games before the age of 24. Frank Robinson established the club in 1959, while Johnny Bench and Eric Davis achieved the feat in 1970 and 1984, respectively.
De La Cruz is now batting .273 with 16 home runs, 50 RBIs, 20 stolen bases and an .850 OPS through 72 games this season. The former top prospect is well on his way to a second All-Star appearance, after debuting at the Midsummer Classic in 2024.
The Reds, 7-2 in their last nine, will take Monday off before opening a series back at home against the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday.
Related MLB Stories
- RAMOS RETIRES A NAT: Longtime Washington Nationals catcher WIlson Ramos returned to the organization on Sunday, bringing his professional career to an end after two decades. CLICK HERE
- FREELAND SIDELINED: Just as left-handed pitcher Kyle Freeland was starting to round into form, the Colorado Rockies lost the veteran for at least two weeks due to a lower back injury. CLICK HERE
- SCHMITT'S GRAND WEEKEND: For the second night in a row, San Francisco Giants utility man Casey Schmitt came through with a grand slam against the rival Los Angeles Dodgers. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.