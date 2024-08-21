Cincinnati Reds Starting Pitcher on the Wrong Side of History in Loss to Blue Jays
The Cincinnati Reds were beaten 10-3 on Tuesday night by the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto. The loss evened up the series at a game apiece and dropped the Reds to 61-65 on the season. Toronto is now 59-67 after the win.
The Blue Jays put together an offensive onslaught in the win, scoring in each of the first five innings of the game. For the Reds, starting pitcher Carson Spiers put together an outing that will unfortunately live on in Reds history.
Per @JayHayKid of the "Baseball is Dead" podcast on social media:
Carson Spiers is the first pitcher in MLB history to allow 13+ hits - with at least 5 of those hits being homers - in a start of fewer than 5 IP.
Spiers went 4.1 innings, surrendering the 13 hits with 10 runs (nine earned). He walked two and struck out three as he fell to 4-5 on the year. He now has an ERA of 5.43 for the season.
As for the home runs surrendered: George Springer hit two, Alejandro Kirk hit one, Spencer Horwitz hit one, as did Leo Gimenez.
Spiers played his college ball at Clemson and made his major league debut last September. He has 19 career apperances under his belt.
The two teams will play again on Wednesday night with first pitch coming at 7:07 p.m. ET. Veteran right-hander Nick Martinez will pitch against rookie Yariel Rodriguez. Martinez is 6-6 with a 3.25 ERA for the Reds while Rodriguez is 1-5 with a 3.93.
