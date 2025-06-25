Cincinnati Reds Young Prospect Makes History Not Seen Since 1934 in Impressive Debut
The Cincinnati Reds beat the New York Yankees 5-4 on Tuesday night at Great American Ball Park, capping off an exciting night that was started by rookie pitcher Chase Burns.
Burns, the No. 11 prospect in baseball, per MLB Pipeline, made his major league debut and made some extremely rare history through the first two innings.
Per @OptaSTATS on social media:
In MLB history, only 2 pitchers have done the following over the first 2 innings of any start (reg, post or All-Star):
struck out 6
allowed no runs
struck out 3 former MVPs
One was Carl Hubbell in his famous 1934 ASG performance.
The other was Chase Burns - in his MLB debut.
Burns struck out Aaron Judge in the first inning, and Cody Bellinger and Paul Goldschmidt in the second inning to accomplish that feat, and it's too bad that Giancarlo Stanton wasn't in the lineup, because he would have had an opportunity to strike out a fourth former MVP.
All in all, Burns lasted five innings, giving up three earned runs on six hits. He walked none and struck out eight. All of the damage done against him came in the fourth inning as Ben Rice homered and Anthony Volpe tripled in two runs.
The Reds are now 42-38 on the season and in fourth place in the National League Central, though they are just 4.5 games out of first place in the division. They haven't made the playoffs since the COVID 2020 season.
The two teams will play again on Wednesday with first pitch coming at 7:10 p.m. ET. Brady Singer (CIN) pitches against Max Fried (NYY).
