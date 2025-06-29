Clarke Schmidt Sees History-Making Streak Come to End as New York Yankees Lose to A's
New York Yankees' starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt saw his historic streak of run prevention come to an end on Saturday afternoon as the Yankees lost 7-0 to the Athletics.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Clarke Schmidt’s 28 1/3 inning scoreless streak was the longest by a Yankees starter in a single season since Allie Reynolds’ 30 consecutive scoreless innings in 1951
h/t @EliasSports
Schmidt surrendered four earned runs over six innings in all, walking two and striking out seven. His first run allowed came on a Brent Rooker home run in the top of the fourth. Schmidt is now 4-4 on the season with a 3.09 ERA, which has been a welcome development considering the team has been without Gerrit Cole and Luis Gil all season.
A six-year veteran, Schmidt is 23-24 with a 3.78 ERA. He's made 96 career appearances, with 66 of them being starts.
The Yankees are 47-35 this season, which is good enough for first place in the American League East. The A's are 34-51, which is last in the American League West.
Offensively, the Yankees had just three hits, with Aaron Judge going 0-for-4, dropping his average to .354.
The two teams will finish out the series on Sunday afternoon with first pitch coming at 1:35 p.m. ET. Former Yankee Luis Severino will take the ball for the A's, as he's 2-8 with a 4.83 ERA.
Marcus Stroman will make his return to the Yankees' rotation after battling a knee injury much of the season. He's just 0-1 with an 11.57.
