Clayton Kershaw Just Got Company in Some Elite Baseball History
Longtime Los Angeles Dodgers' ace Clayton Kershaw was just joined in baseball history by Detroit Tigers lefty Tarik Skubal, who struck out 10 on Saturday in a win against the Philadelphia Phillies.
Per @OptaSTATS on social media:
Last 3 road starts for the @Tigers' Tarik Skubal:
10 strikeouts, 0 walks (at Cle)
11 strikeouts, 0 walks (at Tex)
10 strikeouts, 0 walks (at Phi)
Only one other MLB pitcher in the modern era has had 10+ strikeouts & no walks in 3 consecutive road starts: Clayton Kershaw (2016).
Any time you join Kershaw in history, you've done something right, and Skubal has. He won the Cy Young Award last season and could win it again this year, as he's 11-3 with a 2.18 ERA.
Kershaw has three Cy Young Awards on his resume, while also making 11 All-Star Games. A surefire Hall of Famer, he's also won a Gold Glove Award, a Triple Crown and five ERA titles. He won an MVP and has helped the Dodgers win two World Series titles (2020 and 2024).
Kershaw and the Dodgers will be back in action on Sunday afternoon when they take on the Tampa Bay Rays at 12:10 p.m. ET. Yoshinobu Yamamoto will pitch for Los Angeles against hard-throwing Joe Boyle. Los Angeles leads the National League West.
As for Skubal and the Tigers, they'll play the Phillies again on Sunday night at 7:10 p.m. ET. Right-hander Charlie Morton, who was just acquired from the Baltimore Orioles, will pitch against left-hander Cristopher Sanchez.
The Tigers lead the American League Central.
