Clayton Kershaw Just Got Company in Some Elite Baseball History

Last 3 road starts for the @tigers' Tarik Skubal:



10 strikeouts, 0 walks (at Cle)

11 strikeouts, 0 walks (at Tex)

10 strikeouts, 0 walks (at Phi)



Only one other MLB pitcher in the modern era has had 10+ strikeouts & no walks in 3 consecutive road starts: Clayton Kershaw (2016). pic.twitter.com/1T56XHEsYu