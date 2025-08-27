Clayton Kershaw Makes History in Latest Gem For Los Angeles Dodgers
In a dominant outing against the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night, Los Angeles Dodgers southpaw Clayton Kershaw entered a class of his own.
The Dodgers beat the Reds 6-3 as Kershaw went five innings, striking out six. He walked none and gave up just one run. It was his fifth win of the month of August.
Since pitches were first tracked in 1988, there have been 566 instances of an MLB pitcher winning five-plus games as a starter in a single calendar month (regular season).
Only Kershaw threw fewer than 500 pitches in that span (395), according to OptaStats.
Kershaw is performing at an elite level in his 18th season. Not only has the 37-year-old posted a 5-0 record in August, but he has also recorded the fifth best ERA in Major League Baseball over the last 30 days (1.88) heading into Wednesday's games.
In August, Kershaw held opposing hitters to a .216 batting average while logging 19 strikeouts and just three walks. He is now 9-2 for the season, despite missing time early because of an injury.
Kershaw’s latest accomplishment is just one of many for the 11-time All-Star. He has earned the National League MVP, three NL Cy Young Awards, a Triple Crown and five NL ERA Titles to go along with two World Series rings (2020, 2024).
With the final month of the regular season around the corner, Kershaw and the Dodgers (76-57) hold a one game lead for first place in the NL West over the San Diego Padres (75-58) heading into Wednesday.
