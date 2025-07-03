Clayton Kershaw Joins Group of Hall of Fame Lefties in Baseball History
The Los Angeles Dodgers scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to beat the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday night, but the real story was Clayton Kershaw joining the 3,000 strikeout club in the top of the sixth inning.
The lefty became the 20th member of the exclusive club, and he is just the fourth left-hander, joining Hall of Famers Steve Carlton, Randy Johnson and C.C. Sabathia.
Sarah Langs of MLB.com had that note on social media:
Kershaw went six innings, giving up four earned runs and striking out three, which is the number he needed to reach 3,000 strikeouts exactly.
One of the best pitchers of all-time, Kershaw is 216-94 with a 2.52 ERA. His 3,000 strikeouts have come in 2,787.1 innings.
A 10-time All-Star, Kershaw is also a three-time Cy Young winner and a former MVP. He helped the Dodgers win the 2020 World Series, and also got a ring in 2024 despite being injured during the playoffs. He's also won a Gold Glove and five ERA titles.
The Dodgers are 55-32 after the comeback win and they remain in first place in the National League West. Chicago is 28-58 and has the worst record in the American League.
The two teams will play again on Thursday night with first pitch at 10:10 p.m. ET. Right-hander Dustin May will take the ball against veteran Aaron Civale (CWS).
May is 4-5 with a 4.68 ERA while Civale, who was acquired recently from the Milwaukee Brewers, is 1-4 with a 4.74 ERA.
