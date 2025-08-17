Clayton Kershaw on Verge of Personal History Not Seen in Last Decade
The Los Angeles Dodgers reclaimed first place in the National League West on Saturday, beating the San Diego Padres 6-0 at Dodger Stadium.
Los Angeles is now 70-53 while the Padres are 69-54. Blake Snell earned the win on Saturday, tossing six scoreless innings, and Clayton Kershaw set the tone for the series with a gem of his own on Friday.
The future Hall of Famer went six innings, giving up just one earned run and two hits. He walked one and struck out three, inching closer to some personal history he hasn't accomplished in a decade.
Per Bob Nightengale of USA Today on social media:
In his last three starts, he has pitched at least six innings while permitting one or no runs.
The last time he achieved the feat in four consecutive starts in a full season?
Aug. 12-Sept. 14, 2015, in seven consecutive starts.
The 37-year-old Kershaw has gone 7-2 this season with a 3.01 ERA. He's made 15 starts, striking out 49 batters in 77.2 innings.
One of the best pitchers in baseball history, Kershaw has three Cy Young Awards on his resume, while also making 11 All-Star Games. He's also won a Gold Glove Award, a Triple Crown and five ERA titles. He won an MVP and has helped the Dodgers win two World Series titles (2020 and 2024).
He's 219-96 for his career with a 2.51 ERA. He's made 447 career appearances in the regular season.
The Dodgers and Padres will play again on Sunday at 4:10 p.m. ET.
