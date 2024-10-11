Cleveland Guardians All-Star Joins Rare History with Series-Saving Blast
The Cleveland Guardians beat the Detroit Tigers 5-4 on Thursday night to even up the American League Division Series at two games apiece.
There will be a winner-take-all Game 5 on Saturday night back at Progressive Field in Cleveland.
The Guardians trailed 3-2 in the top of the seventh inning in Game 4 but were able to rally and win thanks to a two-run home run from David Fry. That made it 4-3 Cleveland, who eventually added on to make it 5-3. Detroit closed the gap in the bottom of the ninth, but couldn't tie the game.
Fry's blast joined a rare group in playoff history, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
pinch-hit, go-ahead HR while trailing in 7th or later, postseason history:
2024 ALDS G4 David Fry
2010 NLDS G3 Eric Hinske
1992 WS G2 Ed Sprague
1988 WS G1 Kirk Gibson
The 28-year-old Fry had a breakout year for Cleveland this season, hitting .263 with 14 homers and 51 RBI. He made the All-Star Game as well.
A two-year veteran, he has spent his entire career with Cleveland. He's got 18 home runs in the regular season - none of them bigger than the one he hit on Thursday.
Game 5 on Saturday will begin at 8:08 p.m. ET. As of this posting, the Guardians have not named a starting pitcher for that contest. We know that the Tigers will go with American League Cy Young favorite Tarik Skubal, who helped them win Game 2 of the series already.
The winner of this series will meet the New York Yankees in the ALCS.
